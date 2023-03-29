Saskatoon police investigate body found in dumpster, 3 caught on camera

See more sharing options

The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a death after finding a deceased body in a dumpster on Friday in the 2300 block of 17th Street West.

Police were called to the scene around 12:15 a.m. and identified the victim as 54-year-old Aaron Gamble.

Police are now asking the public to help identify three people caught on surveillance footage. They were filmed approaching and leaving the dumpster.

The footage can be found on the Saskatoon Police Service Facebook and Twitter pages.

Anyone who may have information or additional video evidence is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.