Crime

Saskatoon police investigate body found in dumpster, 3 caught on camera

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 4:15 pm
Saskatoon police cruiser View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a death after finding a deceased body in dumpster on Friday in the 2300 block of 17th Street West. . File / Global News
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a death after finding a deceased body in a dumpster on Friday in the 2300 block of 17th Street West.

Police were called to the scene around 12:15 a.m. and identified the victim as 54-year-old Aaron Gamble.

Police are now asking the public to help identify three people caught on surveillance footage. They were filmed approaching and leaving the dumpster.

Read more: Saskatchewan police chiefs respond to fatal shooting of Edmonton police officers

The footage can be found on the Saskatoon Police Service Facebook and Twitter pages.

Anyone who may have information or additional video evidence is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Saskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceSuspicious DeathSaskatoonDeath InvestigationSaskatoon deathsaskatoon police investigations
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

