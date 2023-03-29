Manitoba RCMP seize firearms, illegal liquor, drugs in traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop in God’s Lake Narrows, Man., led police to the seizure of weapons, liquor and drugs Monday night.

Police said they pulled over a vehicle in the community around 10:15 p.m., when an officer noticed a gun in the back seat while talking to the driver.

The driver, police said, turned out to be the subject of two arrest warrants, and was under a firearms prohibition.

The 28-year-old Stony Mountain man was arrested, a search of the vehicle turned up two rifles and ammunition, 31 bottles of liquor, bear spray, and pills which testing confirmed to contain fentanyl.

The man is facing more than a half-dozen charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, failing to comply with a release order, and multiple firearms offences.

RCMP said they will continue to work with First Nations communities — like God’s Lake Narrows — where by-laws prohibit the sale and possession of alcohol — and will continue to make enforcement a priority.