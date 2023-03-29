Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP seize firearms, illegal liquor, drugs in traffic stop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 5:12 pm
Items seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Items seized by Manitoba RCMP. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A traffic stop in God’s Lake Narrows, Man., led police to the seizure of weapons, liquor and drugs Monday night.

Police said they pulled over a vehicle in the community around 10:15 p.m., when an officer noticed a gun in the back seat while talking to the driver.

The driver, police said, turned out to be the subject of two arrest warrants, and was under a firearms prohibition.

Read more: RCMP make arrests for liquor act violations in rural Manitoba

The 28-year-old Stony Mountain man was arrested, a search of the vehicle turned up two rifles and ammunition, 31 bottles of liquor, bear spray, and pills which testing confirmed to contain fentanyl.

The man is facing more than a half-dozen charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, failing to comply with a release order, and multiple firearms offences.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said they will continue to work with First Nations communities — like God’s Lake Narrows — where by-laws prohibit the sale and possession of alcohol — and will continue to make enforcement a priority.

Click to play video: 'Man faces liquor sale charges after traffic stop: Manitoba RCMP'
Man faces liquor sale charges after traffic stop: Manitoba RCMP
RCMPFentanylManitoba RCMPFirearmscrime in ManitobaGod's Lake Narrowsmanitoba gunsillegal liquor
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers