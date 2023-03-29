SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Green, Jackson taken off Jays Major League roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2023 1:35 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays took a pair of right-handed pitchers off of their Major League roster ahead of Thursday’s season opener in St. Louis.

Chad Green was placed on Toronto’s 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

Toronto signed Jay Jackson to a one-year Major League contract on Wednesday but he was immediately optioned to the Blue Jays triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners'
Fans gear up for Toronto Blue Jays wildcard series with Seattle Mariners
Story continues below advertisement

Green underwent the surgery last summer and signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent on Jan. 31.

Green had a 1-1 record with a 3.00 earned-run average and 16 strikeouts over 15 innings pitched for the New York Yankees before his surgery last season.

He has a 33-22 record, 3.17 ERA, and 494 strikeouts over seven MLB seasons, all with New York.

Trending Now

Jackson allowed no runs in his 1 1/3 innings with the Atlanta Braves last season. He has a career 4.21 ERA with 80 strikeouts over four seasons with the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Francisco Giants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers