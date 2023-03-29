Person without vital signs after residential fire in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A person is without vital signs after they were removed from a residential fire in Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Dupont Street east of Dundas Street West during the noon hour Wednesday.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson said there was a fire at a two-storey residential building and one person was taken out without vital signs.

The spokesperson said there was smoke seen upon arrival and crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire.

It has since been knocked down and firefighters are looking for hotspots.

Toronto police said the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Dupont Street is closed in the area.

