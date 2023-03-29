Menu

Crime

3 pipe bomb explosions in southern Alberta lead to arrests

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 29, 2023 1:16 pm
The aftermath of a pipe bomb explosion in a garbage bin in Claresholm.
The aftermath of a pipe bomb explosion in a garbage bin. Courtesy of: RCMP
RCMP have charged two people in relation to three pipe bomb explosions in Claresholm, Alta., about 100 kilometres south of Calgary.

The investigation started on March 6 when police were called to Amundsen Park to investigate a garbage can that had been blow up around 2 a.m.

Police said officers canvassed the area and got doorbell camera footage that showed two people walking up to the garbage can and putting a pipe bomb inside.

“They lit the fuse and watched the explosive destroy the garbage receptacle,” said RCMP, adding the suspects then ran away.

A pipe bomb was set off in a dumpster in Claresholm.
A pipe bomb was set off in a dumpster in Claresholm. Courtesy of: RCMP

Police said officers were then directed to a garbage bin at the Town of Claresholm compost site that city employees said had been destroyed by a pipe bomb two days earlier.

On Saturday, police were called to a complaint of a loud bang coming from a garage in Claresholm, said RCMP.

Police said officers found two people inside the garage where the bang came from.

Police searched the home and found ammunition, pieces of pipe, fireworks, an explosive fuse and ammunition that had been cut up to remove the gunpowder, according to RCMP.

“A witness said that they saw two people carry a person and put them in a vehicle and then drive away,” said police.

RCMP were then called to the Claresholm hospital where a man had been dropped off with serious injuries.

As a result, Jaden Vincent, 27, has been charged with two counts each of using explosives with intent, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

Also, 40-year-old Michael Wynia, who was injured in the garage explosion, has been charged with three counts each of making an explosive substance, mischief under $5,000, causing an explosion, and one count each of possessing break-in tools and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Wynia and Vincent are believed to be responsible for the other two pipe bomb incidents. They have been released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Fort McLeod Provincial Court on April 5.

Alberta RCMPAlberta crimeRural Alberta crimepipe bombSouthern Alberta crimeClaresholm RCMPclaresholm crimeclaresholm pipe bomb
