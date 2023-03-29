Toronto woman arrested for uttering threats to children’s aid staffer in Lindsay, Ont.

A Toronto woman faces multiple charges following incidents involving a children’s aid society in Lindsay, Ont., on Monday.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on March 27, a staff member at the Kawartha-Haliburton Children’s Aid Society contact police to report they had been threatened by a client.
Later Monday the staff member informed the client not to attend the office, informing them of the earlier police notification.
A short time later, police say the staff member received more than 20 threatening text messages and a threatening voice message from the client.
The investigation, which included the Toronto Police Service, led to the arrest of the client on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old Toronto woman was charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing in Lindsay on Wednesday.
Comments