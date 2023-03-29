Woman reports sexual assault after getting off TTC bus, suspect wanted

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted shortly after she got off a TTC bus earlier this week.

Police said on Sunday, just before midnight, a 20-year-old woman was on the 3207 Finch line TTC bus heading eastbound on Finch Avenue East.

A man had board the bus from the south-west corner of McCowan Avenue and sat at the back of the bus, police said.

Investigators said the man and the woman both got off the bus at the same stop and began walking southbound on Littles Road, near Sewells Road.

The man allegedly sexually assaulted the woman and then fled southbound, police said. Officers were called to the area just after midnight on Monday.

Read more: Police name suspect in reported sexual assault of woman who left Toronto bus

Story continues below advertisement

Police have released an image of a suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

He is described as 30 to 35 years old with black curly hair, a thin face, and clean shaven.

He was wearing grey pants, black shoes, a black and grey winter jacket with grey hoodie, and was carrying a black backpack at the time of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.