Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Kidnapped 11-year-old rescued via iPad after being lured into stranger’s car

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 11:31 am
Keith Lilliock mugshot View image in full screen
(L) Police photo of Keith Lilliock, 43, who was arrested on March 27, 2023 for luring an 11-year-old girl into his car. (R) photo illustration of a young girl carrying a backpack with an iPad in it. Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 11-year-old girl who was abducted in Pennsylvania was found safe on Monday after police pinpointed her location by pinging her iPad, according to the Westmoreland District Attorney’s Office.

Keith Lilliock, 43, is behind bars after police found the missing girl inside a home in Latrobe, Penn. He has been charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle and interference with the custody of children, the district attorney’s office said.

The young girl told police that she was riding her bike to Pittsburgh to visit her sister on Sunday — an approximately four-hour bike ride — when she stopped at a gas station to take a break. The girl left her bike at the station and walked to a nearby Dollar General store when Lilliock approached her and offered to drive her wherever she needed to go.

Video surveillance from the Dollar General was obtained by authorities and showed Lilliock talking with the 11-year-old for over 20 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 11-year-old dead by suicide, one of 13 who’ve died in Alberta child welfare system so far this year

Lilliock was able to lure the child into his car and drove her to his house in South Greensburg. He went inside and left her alone for a few minutes while he smoked marijuana, according to local WTAE.

When he returned to the car where he had left the young girl, he “rubbed her leg and touched her stomach area under her shirt before she asked him to take her to a friend’s house in Latrobe,” the attorney’s office said. (The authorities did not confirm if he did, in fact, drive her there.)

More on World

The child was reported missing by her grandmother on Sunday. State police found her abandoned bike near a gas station and a bloodhound team was brought in to locate her scent.

Read more: ‘Facebook Rapist’ convict faked his death and escaped prison, police say

The key to locating the child came down to the iPad she was carrying. Law enforcement used the geolocation feature on the device to pinpoint her location at a home near Latrobe and they recovered the missing girl on Monday afternoon.

Trending Now

On the same day, Lilliock was arrested for abduction. He admitted that he offered the girl a ride but denied touching her, lawyers said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to state troopers, Lilliock told police that he “used to be a bad guy,” but has since changed his ways after finding Jesus and becoming a born-again Christian.

Read more: Amazon driver goes viral for delivering package during police standoff

Lilliock allegedly told police that he used to be attracted to teenage girls but no longer, WTAE reported.

In police questioning, Lilliock was asked if anything happened while he had the girl in the car, to which he abruptly responded, “I did not touch an 11-year-old,” despite not being prompted about that allegation.

Lilliock is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison after being denied bail.

Click to play video: 'Oregon man facing federal charges in alleged abduction, abuse of 13-year-old Edmonton girl'
Oregon man facing federal charges in alleged abduction, abuse of 13-year-old Edmonton girl
KidnappingPennsylvaniaAbductioniPadKeith Lilliockkidnapped 11-year-old girl rescuedkidnapped girl found via iPadkidnapped girl tracked down through iPadpolice find kidnapped girl by tracking her iPadWestmoreland county
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers