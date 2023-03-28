Amazon driver goes viral for delivering package during police standoff

Send this page to someone via email

A video of a fearless Amazon driver delivering a package during an active police standoff in North Carolina has gone viral on TikTok, with viewers shocked at the driver’s dedication and his nonchalant attitude.

The video shows a young man in an Amazon vest swaggering through a cul-de-sac lined with what appears to be 11 Raleigh police cruisers.

“In the midst of a standoff, he’s going to deliver his package,” the person behind the camera says through laughter. “Go Amazon!”

Read more: Massive powder cloud avalanche caught on cam barrelling toward Sundance skiers

The camera pans over to a group of emergency workers, who seem baffled by the delivery driver’s presence.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver continues approaching the house, which is surrounded by heavily armed police, and casually hands off the small brown package to an officer.

Read more: Wild dashcam video shows car sent soaring into flip by loose tire

The deliveryman quickly turns around and pulls out his phone to presumably check off the delivery and snaps a quick picture of the scene before walking off.

The TikTok has amassed over 7 million views since it was posted on March 18.

The circumstances behind the dangerous delivery are unclear, though reports from Fox 8 and the New York Post claim that the delivery was made during a 24-hour SWAT standoff in Cary, North Carolina.

The incident took place on Feb. 22 at an apartment complex where an armed man was holed up with his 11-year-old son, in what police described as a “hostage situation,” ABC 11 reported. Police attempted crisis negotiation but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The suspect ended up taking his own life and his 11-year-old son suffered a gunshot wound, though he survived and is expected to recover.

An Amazon spokesperson told Fox 8 that it is “looking into the specific circumstances” of the TikTok.

Story continues below advertisement

“We always prioritize the safety of the drivers delivering our packages and we regularly communicate with them that if they don’t feel safe, they shouldn’t deliver the package and instead reach out for immediate support,” Amazon spokesperson Sharyn Ghacham said.

The driver’s coolness under pressure elicited some humourous responses to the video.

“Rain, hail, sleet, or a standoff we make our deliveries,” one commenter wrote.

“More scared of Jeff Bezos than getting taken out,” wrote another.