Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘shaken up’ after ski crash, says daughter Apple Martin

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 29, 2023 11:18 am
Click to play video: 'Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids Apple and Moses have depositions read aloud in ski trial court by lawyers'
Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids Apple and Moses have depositions read aloud in ski trial court by lawyers
Depositions from Gwyneth Paltrow's children were read aloud in court by lawyers on Tuesday as Paltrow and 76–year-old plaintiff Terry Sanderson continued to litigate a 2016 ski collision.
Gwyneth Paltrow‘s daughter, 18-year-old Apple Martin, testified that her mother was “shaken up” and “visibly upset” after the 2016 ski collision at the centre of a high-profile civil lawsuit in Utah.

Apple’s deposition was read aloud in court on Tuesday. Her brother, 16-year-old Moses Martin, also had his deposition read to the jury, though neither child witnessed the actual ski crash at Deer Valley resort in Utah.

Read more: Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow takes stand at ski crash trial: ‘I’m living another life now’

Paltrow’s children, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin of the band Coldplay, were expected to testify in person, but due to time constraints, Paltrow’s lawyer opted to have their depositions read aloud in court.

Retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, is suing Paltrow, 50, for allegedly causing him serious injury after she collided into him from behind, “knocking him down hard, knocking him out.”

Sanderson, 76, claimed the crash caused “permanent traumatic brain injury, 4 broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life.” He maintains that Paltrow left him collapsed on the slope and skied away. He is suing her for more than US$300,000.

Click to play video: 'Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial: Terry Sanderson testifies he was hit in the back by skier, went ‘flying’'
Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial: Terry Sanderson testifies he was hit in the back by skier, went ‘flying’

Paltrow denies any responsibility for the crash and maintains Sanderson is the one who skied into her back. She is countersuing for $1 and lawyers’ fees. Her lawyers have argued Sanderson is suing to “exploit her celebrity and wealth.”

Paltrow and her children, then 11 and nine, were skiing at Deer Valley resort with Paltrow’s now-husband, Brad Falchuk, and his two children.

Read more: Horse dies on set of ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV show, sparking activist outrage

Apple testified she had been ahead of Paltrow on the slope but said she did “hear some commotion” behind her while skiing. When they met at the ski lodge after the collision, Apple said her mother appeared to be in pain. She said Paltrow told her a man had knocked her down on the ski hill.

“I’ve never seen her really shaken up like that, and she was very clearly visibly upset, and she had some sort of pain,” Apple said in her deposition.

She said Paltrow did not ski for the rest of the day (a claim corroborated by Paltrow, who claimed in a since-viral clip that she “lost half a day of skiing” as a result of the injuries she sustained).

Click to play video: '‘I did not cause the accident’: Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in ski collision trial'
‘I did not cause the accident’: Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in ski collision trial

In his deposition, Moses testified that he and an accompanying ski instructor witnessed the aftermath of the crash, when he and the instructor skied over to where Paltrow was on the ground. Moses claimed a man had collided with Paltrow’s body from behind.

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow takes stand in ski crash trial, denies ‘risky behaviour’ that day

Moses said Paltrow was “yelling at the guy.”

“She was saying something along the lines of, ‘What the f-word. You just ran into me,'” Moses said in his deposition.

Sanderson’s legal team has previously argued Paltrow skied into Sanderson after she became distracted by Moses calling her name. Moses claimed this is not true.

It is not currently clear if Falchuk will also speak in court.

Two of Sanderson’s own daughters testified in court last week. Both women claimed their father’s personality worsened as a result of his alleged brain injury, making him frustrated, easily distracted and unable to multitask as he used to. They testified their relationship with their father suffered as a direct result of his apparent injuries caused by the ski collision.

Click to play video: 'Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial: Terry Sanderson blames Paltrow for his ‘other personality’'
Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial: Terry Sanderson blames Paltrow for his ‘other personality’

Prior to the Martin children’s depositions being read, the jury heard more than seven hours of testimony from medical experts about neurological injuries and rehabilitation.

The Sanderson vs. Paltrow trial is ongoing.

