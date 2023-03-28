Menu

5-year-old dies, other children injured after crash east of Edmonton: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2023 9:12 pm
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. View image in full screen
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) emblem is pictured on an officer in Quebec City, Quebec on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
A five-year-old child was killed Monday afternoon after a car collided with a semi-truck, Alberta RCMP said.

Mounties from Two Hills said the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. near the hamlet of Willingdon, about 125 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP said a passenger car carrying five children and one adult crashed into the semi on Highway 45 at Highway 857.

The five-year-old was declared dead at the scene, while the four other children and the adult were sent to hospital with injuries.

STARS Air Ambulance said it was initially dispatched but later stood down enroute by EMS on scene, as the service was not medically required.

RCMP said the driver of the truck was not hurt.

Police did not say whether charges are being considered as they continue to investigate.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

