Calgary police investigating suspicious death of woman at downtown highrise

The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is leading the investigation into a suspicious death at a highrise in the downtown core.

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday police were called to help EMS with an unresponsive woman in the 1400 block of First Street S.E.

Police said the woman was declared dead on scene and it was being treated as suspicious.

Police and staff from the medical examiner’s office were seen at the Sasso Condo building at 1410 1 St. SE on Tuesday afternoon.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Police said further details won’t be released until the autopsy is done and next of kin are notified.

Anyone with information about the death are asked to contact Calgary police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers (Case #23127429/3311) by calling 1-800-222-8477, visiting their website or via the P3 Tips app.