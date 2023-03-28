Menu

Crime

Driver of Hummer that struck teen girl in Grimsby, Ont. faces charge

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 5:24 pm
Niagara police have charged a young woman with careless driving in connection with a collision involving a teen girl in Grimsby in January.
Niagara police have charged a young woman with careless driving in connection with a collision involving a teen girl in Grimsby in January. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
Niagara police have charged a young woman in connection with a January incident in which a teen was hit by an SUV in Grimsby, Ont.

Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by an H3 Hummer on Livingston Avenue at Brierwood Avenue on Jan. 30.

She was rushed to an out-of-region hospital.

Read more: Teen suffers serious injuries after struck by SUV in Grimsby, Ont.

The District School Board of Niagara confirmed the young girl was a student at West Niagara High School.

As of late March, detectives say the teen has been released from hospital but continuing to recover from injuries.

An 18-year-old female driver, who was 17 at the time and remained at the scene, is facing a careless driving charge.

