Driver of Hummer that struck teen girl in Grimsby, Ont. faces charge

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara police have charged a young woman in connection with a January incident in which a teen was hit by an SUV in Grimsby, Ont.

Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by an H3 Hummer on Livingston Avenue at Brierwood Avenue on Jan. 30.

She was rushed to an out-of-region hospital.

The District School Board of Niagara confirmed the young girl was a student at West Niagara High School.

As of late March, detectives say the teen has been released from hospital but continuing to recover from injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

An 18-year-old female driver, who was 17 at the time and remained at the scene, is facing a careless driving charge.