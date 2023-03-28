Driver of Hummer that struck teen girl in Grimsby, Ont. faces charge

Niagara police have charged a young woman in connection with a January incident in which a teen was hit by an SUV in Grimsby, Ont.
Investigators say the 14-year-old girl was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries after being struck by an H3 Hummer on Livingston Avenue at Brierwood Avenue on Jan. 30.
She was rushed to an out-of-region hospital.
The District School Board of Niagara confirmed the young girl was a student at West Niagara High School.
As of late March, detectives say the teen has been released from hospital but continuing to recover from injuries.
An 18-year-old female driver, who was 17 at the time and remained at the scene, is facing a careless driving charge.
