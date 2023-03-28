Menu

Headline link
Politics

North Saanich, B.C., councillor resigns after referring to mayor as ‘Mr. Hitler’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2023 5:04 pm
A North Saanchi councillor has resigned after making an offhand comment at a recent council meeting. Coun. Brett Smyth referred to Mayor Peter Jones at Mr. Hitler at a meeting last week.
A councillor from North Saanich, B.C., has resigned after referring to the mayor as “Mr. Hitler” during a council meeting.

Coun. Brett Smyth says in his letter of resignation that the decision to leave immediately was not an easy one but was made necessary — but not specifically — after an “offhanded comment” he made at a recent council meeting.

At a March 20 meeting, Smyth took issue with a decision not to livestream advisory committee meetings about an official community plan or release committee members’ CVs. Smyth said the move was done in a “very political way,” something that was denied by Mayor Peter Jones who said it was a “practical approach” before ending questions.

That’s when Smyth replied, “Thank you, Mr. Hitler.”

B.C. mayor apologizes for residential school post while facing anger at council meeting

In his letter released Monday, Smyth says he would have preferred a more positive environment but when all voices are not respected “it is difficult to practice the patience required of an elected official.”

Smyth was first elected in 2018 and won a second term in the 2022 election.

The district says details of a byelection to fill his seat will be made available soon.

District of North SaanichBrett Smyth Resignationnorth saanich councilBrett Smyth Hitler commentsNorth Saanich councillor Hitler commentsNorth Saanich mayor Hitler commentNorth Saanich newsSaanich politics
