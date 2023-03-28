Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver council votes to restrict sale and display of bear spray

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver city council considering bear spray restrictions'
Vancouver city council considering bear spray restrictions
WATCH: Vancouver city council is considering restrictions on the sale of bear spray at its next meeting. A staff report proposes a ban on selling bear spray to anyone under 19 and requiring other buyers to show ID.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver city council voted unanimously Tuesday to restrict the sale and display of bear spray, following public safety concerns from police.

Under the changes to the city’s Licence Bylaw, retailers will no longer be able to sell bear spray to anyone under the age of 19.

Read more: Vancouver city council to weigh restricting display, sale of bear spray

Adult buyers will have to provide identification, and retailers will be required to keep a record of all sales for a period of one year. Product will also need to be kept in a locked or secured area.

Businesses that violate the restrictions will be liable for a $1,000 fine.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver council to vote on bear spray sale restrictions'
Vancouver council to vote on bear spray sale restrictions

The bylaw changes come after the Vancouver Police Department brought concerns about the escalating use of bear spray as a weapon, particularly among youth.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

According to a city manager’s report, police recorded a 121-per cent increase in bear spray incidents involving youth in Vancouver between 2018 and 2022.

Read more: Woman arrested after bear spraying, threatening officers, Vancouver police say

Vancouver’s move follows recent restrictions in Surrey, Chilliwack and Port Coquitlam aimed at cutting down on violent bear spray incidents.

Tuesday’s vote will also see the city write to the province asking it to classify bear spray as a restricted pesticide, which would require retailers to have a provincial vendor’s licence to sell it.

More on Politics
Vancouver city councilBear SprayPepper Spraybear spray attackVancouver bear spraybear spray banBear Spray Restrictionsbear spray regulationsbear spray salebear spray vancovuerbear spray violencebear spray weapon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers