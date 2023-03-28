Vancouver council votes to restrict sale and display of bear spray

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver city council voted unanimously Tuesday to restrict the sale and display of bear spray, following public safety concerns from police.

Under the changes to the city’s Licence Bylaw, retailers will no longer be able to sell bear spray to anyone under the age of 19.

Adult buyers will have to provide identification, and retailers will be required to keep a record of all sales for a period of one year. Product will also need to be kept in a locked or secured area.

Businesses that violate the restrictions will be liable for a $1,000 fine.

The bylaw changes come after the Vancouver Police Department brought concerns about the escalating use of bear spray as a weapon, particularly among youth.

According to a city manager’s report, police recorded a 121-per cent increase in bear spray incidents involving youth in Vancouver between 2018 and 2022.

Vancouver’s move follows recent restrictions in Surrey, Chilliwack and Port Coquitlam aimed at cutting down on violent bear spray incidents.

Tuesday’s vote will also see the city write to the province asking it to classify bear spray as a restricted pesticide, which would require retailers to have a provincial vendor’s licence to sell it.