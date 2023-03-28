Menu

Traffic

Caledon, Ont. collision sends 4 to hospital

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 3:57 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Four people have been taken to hospital after a car crash in Caledon, Ont., officials say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers and emergency crews were called to a serious collision on Mayfield Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that two vehicles were involved in the collision around 2 p.m.

Read more: 5 people taken to hospital after serious multi-vehicle crash in Caledon

Peel paramedics told Global News that four people were taken to hospital after the collision. Three were taken to hospital and one was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Peel Regional Police were also called to assist with road closures. Mayfield Road was closed from Kennedy Road to Heart Lake Road, OPP said.

