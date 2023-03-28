Caledon, Ont. collision sends 4 to hospital

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Four people have been taken to hospital after a car crash in Caledon, Ont., officials say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers and emergency crews were called to a serious collision on Mayfield Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police said that two vehicles were involved in the collision around 2 p.m.

Peel paramedics told Global News that four people were taken to hospital after the collision. Three were taken to hospital and one was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Peel Regional Police were also called to assist with road closures. Mayfield Road was closed from Kennedy Road to Heart Lake Road, OPP said.