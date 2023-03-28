Menu

Traffic

Police seek witnesses to pedestrian collision in northwest section of Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 28, 2023 2:44 pm
Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Guelph police
Guelph Police Service are asking for the public’s help in an investigation involving a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

A woman was walking along the shoulder of the road in the opposite direction of traffic in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Campbell Road on Monday morning.

Investigators say the woman was struck by a vehicle that was pulling on the shoulder.

They say the victim was taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police seek vehicle after pedestrian struck in crosswalk

The driver was charged with making an unsafe move onto the shoulder under the Highway Traffic Act.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or have dashcam footage can contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212.

CollisionGuelph NewsPedestrianVehicleGuelph Police ServiceHighway Traffic Actshoulder of road
