Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Winnipeg man faces murder charge in connection with January homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 12:51 pm
Winnipeg police on-scene at a Sargent Avenue apartment fire Jan. 3. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police on-scene at a Sargent Avenue apartment fire Jan. 3. Global News / Rudi Pawlychyn
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a 23-year-old woman just a few days into 2023.

Star Alicia Thomas was found inside a Sargent Avenue apartment that was on fire on Jan. 3, and was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Winnipeg police said Tuesday they can’t elaborate on what those injuries were.

Read more: Fatal West End apartment fire considered homicide: Winnipeg police

Police determined the death to be a homicide and arrested a Winnipeg man Monday. Joey Robertson Lecoy, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder, as well as five counts of possessing a firearm, restricted weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

He remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Fatal West End apartment fire considered homicide: Winnipeg police'
Fatal West End apartment fire considered homicide: Winnipeg police
HomicideWinnipeg policeSecond Degree MurderWinnipeg Police ServiceFatal Firecrime in winnipegWinnipeg homicide
