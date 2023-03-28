Winnipeg man faces murder charge in connection with January homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a 23-year-old woman just a few days into 2023.

Star Alicia Thomas was found inside a Sargent Avenue apartment that was on fire on Jan. 3, and was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Winnipeg police said Tuesday they can’t elaborate on what those injuries were.

Police determined the death to be a homicide and arrested a Winnipeg man Monday. Joey Robertson Lecoy, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder, as well as five counts of possessing a firearm, restricted weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

He remains in custody.

