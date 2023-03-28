Menu

Crime

Teen charged after armed convenience store robbery in Newmarket: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 12:03 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A 17-year-old boy from Newmarket has been charged in connection with a robbery, police say.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday just after 3 a.m., officers received a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store on Main Street South.

Police said a male suspect allegedly went into the store, armed with a knife and wearing a balaclava.

Officers allege he demanded money, and took cash from the register before fleeing on foot.

Read more: Suspect image released after 15-year-old boy stabbed, robbed of cellphone in Ajax

According to police, within a few minutes, officers spotted a male with a knife in his hand on Davis Drive who matched the suspect description.

Officers said the suspect was arrested, and a knife and cash were seized.

Police said no one was physically injured as a result of the incident.

Officers said a 17-year-old boy from Newmarket has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

