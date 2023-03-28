Rally outside London city hall to declare state of emergency on housing

A planned rally outside London, Ont., city hall is set to showcase the growing number of local voices calling on council to declare a state of emergency related to housing.

The rally, expected to take place Tuesday afternoon, follows an online petition started by the London Region Social Forum, which highlights soaring average rent price increases, the number of families on the waitlist for social housing, and the number of people experiencing homelessness in the city, including the 57 deaths recorded last year.

“Two hundred people died on the streets of London in the last two years, largely because they don’t have housing,” said Jeff Hank, a co-organizer of the rally.

“This problem is going to continue in perpetuity unless we stand up and demand that all the housing that comes in the future, at least a third of them go to the most vulnerable with rent geared to income.”

Story continues below advertisement

5:34 Homelessness advocates condemn vigilante justice

Last month, local leaders unveiled London’s Health and Homelessness Whole of Community System Response, the city’s largely anticipated plan to combat homelessness in a “permanent and sustainable” way in the southwestern Ontario community.

The plan from London’s Health and Homelessness Summit, which was developed in around 100 days, centres around a connected set of integrated hubs that will use an “all doors lead here model,” allowing for flexible referrals, according to city staff.

In a draft estimate, the plan said that around 12 to 15 hub locations would be developed across the community, predicting an estimated five to start. Additionally, up to 30 people could be served at each location, “depending on acuity and population needs,” the plan says.

Story continues below advertisement

One hundred high-support housing units are also set for construction immediately, and 600 over three years, according to the plan.

However, the London Region Social Forum argues that “the city’s plan, though a great effort, is not a permanent solution and will only house about 5 per cent of the people that need it over three years.”

“Their recent attempt at solving the homeless crisis was laudable,” Hank said. “The hubs are good, but 600 social housing units over three years — we probably need 15,000.”

Non-profit organization London Cares is reporting a 68 per cent increase in homeless interactions and services within the last year.

Additionally, the forum said that there is a one per cent vacancy rate in the city with the average rent prices increasing by 36.9 per cent in the last year.

The forum said in a statement that London has “no way to meet this demand” and is asking council to “join other communities in declaring a state of emergency so the provincial and federal governments can be alerted to act urgently to mitigate this crisis.”

Read more: Ottawa turns to temporary shelters as city searches for permanent housing solutions

Story continues below advertisement

“Ottawa declared a state of emergency unanimously. They’ve got double the population, and probably half the homeless population that we have. … If nothing, it says to the homeless, that we see you and we recognize your suffering, and we’re going to try, we’re going to try even harder,” Hank said.

Aside from Ottawa, six municipalities in Ontario have declared a state of emergency on the housing and homelessness crisis, including Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Fort Erie, Peterborough, and Thorold.

Commenting on London’s Health and Homelessness plan, Hank said that “while well-meaning,” he thinks the city “doesn’t realize how bad the problem is.”

“Housing is one of the biggest social determinants of health (and) we’re pulling people out of the river instead of preventing them from falling in it in the first place,” Hank said.

“You judge a society based on how it treats its most vulnerable, and I think we’re failing each other.”

The rally is set to begin Tuesday at 3 p.m. at city hall before moving into the council chambers at 4 p.m. for the strategic pPriorities and policy Committee meeting.