Traffic

Woodstock driver, business face multiple charges after wheel comes off trailer: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 10:23 am
OPP have charged a Woodstock, Ont. business and a driver following a wheel off incident on Highway 403 Mar. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP have charged a Woodstock, Ont. business and a driver following a wheel off incident on Highway 403 Mar. 24, 2023.
OPP in Brant County, Ont., say 16 charges were laid against a truck driver and Woodstock business after two wheels came off a trailer on Highway 403 on Friday.

Investigators say the driver also had his licence suspended for a couple of days and his truck confiscated following the incident, which precipitated multiple “traffic hazard” calls around 9:30 a.m. Mar. 24 near Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

“Callers reported a tractor-trailer unit had lost their wheels,” Const Conrad Vitalis said in an email Monday.

“The detached wheels did not strike any other vehicles and there were no reported injuries.”

Read more: OPP investigate crash involving ‘wheel off’ commercial vehicle on Highway 403 in Brant County

A 45-year-old from Woodstock is facing eight charges, including failing to enter a defect into an inspection report, driving a commercial vehicle with a major defect, and failing to use tie-downs on his cargo.

The company he works for is also facing eight charges, including failing to ensure a daily inspection was done, not meeting performance standards, and allowing the operation of a commercial vehicle with a load not secured.

Both the driver and the company will appear in an Ontario Court in Brantford at a later date.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceWoodstockBrantfordBrant Countyhighway 403Brantwayne gretzky parkwayconrad vitaliswheel-off
