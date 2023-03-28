Woodstock driver, business face multiple charges after wheel comes off trailer: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Brant County, Ont., say 16 charges were laid against a truck driver and Woodstock business after two wheels came off a trailer on Highway 403 on Friday.

Investigators say the driver also had his licence suspended for a couple of days and his truck confiscated following the incident, which precipitated multiple “traffic hazard” calls around 9:30 a.m. Mar. 24 near Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

#BrantOPP laid 16 charges responding to a CMV wheel-off on #Hwy403 @BrantCommunity Friday morning.

The driver registered a warn-range ALERT and had their licence suspended.

CMV drivers must have 0mg of alcohol in their system.

Luckily there were no injuries.#SafeStreets ^cv pic.twitter.com/NpbLvPC1Y0 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 28, 2023

“Callers reported a tractor-trailer unit had lost their wheels,” Const Conrad Vitalis said in an email Monday.

“The detached wheels did not strike any other vehicles and there were no reported injuries.”

A 45-year-old from Woodstock is facing eight charges, including failing to enter a defect into an inspection report, driving a commercial vehicle with a major defect, and failing to use tie-downs on his cargo.

The company he works for is also facing eight charges, including failing to ensure a daily inspection was done, not meeting performance standards, and allowing the operation of a commercial vehicle with a load not secured.

Both the driver and the company will appear in an Ontario Court in Brantford at a later date.