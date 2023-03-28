Menu

Crime

Teenage girl shot and killed in Martindale, northeast Calgary

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 28, 2023 9:44 am
A teenage girl is dead after a shooting in Martindale, Calgary on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A teenage girl is dead after a shooting in Martindale, Calgary on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
A shooting early Tuesday in Calgary has left a teenage girl dead.

Police got a call at 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting in an alley of Martin Crossing Crescent in the northeast Calgary community of Martindale.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Read more: Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale

Police believe the shooting happened while a vehicle was moving.

A car along Martin Crossing Crescent appears to be the focus of the investigation.

A description of the suspect isn’t available yet, police said, and they don’t know if this was a targeted shooting.

A teenage girl is dead after a shooting in Martindale, Calgary on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. View image in full screen
A teenage girl is dead after a shooting in Martindale, Calgary on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Global News

More to come.

Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceFatal ShootingCalgary ShootingDrive-by ShootingMartindalefemale shotMartin Crossing Crescent
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

