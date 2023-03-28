Teenage girl shot and killed in Martindale, northeast Calgary

See more sharing options

A shooting early Tuesday in Calgary has left a teenage girl dead.

Police got a call at 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting in an alley of Martin Crossing Crescent in the northeast Calgary community of Martindale.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police believe the shooting happened while a vehicle was moving.

A car along Martin Crossing Crescent appears to be the focus of the investigation.

A description of the suspect isn’t available yet, police said, and they don’t know if this was a targeted shooting.

View image in full screen A teenage girl is dead after a shooting in Martindale, Calgary on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Global News

More to come.