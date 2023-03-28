Teenage girl shot and killed in Martindale, northeast Calgary

A shooting early Tuesday in Calgary has left a teenage girl dead.
Police got a call at 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting in an alley of Martin Crossing Crescent in the northeast Calgary community of Martindale.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police believe the shooting happened while a vehicle was moving.
A car along Martin Crossing Crescent appears to be the focus of the investigation.
A description of the suspect isn’t available yet, police said, and they don’t know if this was a targeted shooting.
More to come.
More on Crime
- Quebec police officer killed during attempted arrest northeast of Montreal
- ‘My beautiful Gabriel’: Family speaks out after boy killed in ‘unprovoked’ Toronto subway stabbing
- Edmonton bids farewell to 2 slain police officers at regimental funeral Monday
- 9-year girl dies in snow-fort collapse in Quebec, police investigating
Comments