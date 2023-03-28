Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Nashville school shooting: Joe Biden renews call for assault weapons ban

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 28, 2023 8:02 am
Click to play video: 'Deadly Nashville school shooting reignites U.S. gun violence debate'
Deadly Nashville school shooting reignites U.S. gun violence debate
WATCH: Deadly Nashville school shooting reignites U.S. gun violence debate
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban after six people, including three children, were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, the White House said.

“We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart,” Biden said at the White House. “I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban.”

The Nashville shooter, a 28-year-old who was fatally shot by officers at the scene, had at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun, police said initially. Police later said the shooter had one semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.

Read more: Shooter kills 3 children, 3 adults at Nashville school. What we know

Biden, a Democrat, has repeatedly called for a renewed assault weapons ban and stricter rules on gun sales, measures that need to pass Congress.

Story continues below advertisement

The House of Representatives is controlled by Republicans; any new gun safety legislation is unlikely this year, key lawmakers say.

Click to play video: 'Nashville School shooting: ‘I was hoping this day would never ever come,” police chief says as he speaks about victims'
Nashville School shooting: ‘I was hoping this day would never ever come,” police chief says as he speaks about victims

“How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban, to close loopholes in our background check system or to require the safe storage of guns?” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters before Biden spoke.

More on World
Joe Bidengun controlNashville shootingAssault weapons bangun control newsnashville school shootingjoe biden gun controlgun control joe bidengun control nashvillenashville gun controlnashville news
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers