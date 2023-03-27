Man faces liquor sale charges after traffic stop: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man is facing charges related to unlawful transport and sale of liquor after police conducted a traffic stop on Mystery Lake Drive in Thompson, Man.

On Sunday at 5:30 p.m., RCMP conducted a traffic stop and they say upon approaching the vehicle, with four occupants, they saw several bags filled with liquor in plain view.

A further search of the vehicle led to the seizure of an additional quantity of liquor, police say.

Police spoke with the driver and he said they were returning to Cross Lake to attend a wedding. RCMP say the possession and sale of liquor is prohibited in Cross Lake.

Consequently, three men and one girl were arrested. The men are 25, 21 and 20 years of age, while the girl is 17.

The 25-year-old driver was charged with the unauthorized sale of liquor and delivering liquor to a place where it may not lawfully be kept of possessed under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act (LGCCA).

Police say each charge carries a fine of $2,542 and the estimated street value of the liquor seized, for resale in the community of Cross Lake, is in excess of $3,600.