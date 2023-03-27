Man reported missing charged in connection with Richmond Hill house fire, explosion: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in connection with an explosion and house fire in Richmond Hill, police say.

York Regional Police said on March 20, at 12:50 p.m., officers received a report of an explosion and house fire at a home on Deerwood Crescent.

“The house became engulfed in smoke and flames and the fire spread to an adjoining property,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the fire was brought under control by Richmond Hill Fire and Emergency Services.

Police said no one was injured, but the house sustained “severe damage” and had to be demolished.

Officers said resident Daniel Popov was allegedly seen exiting the house and walking in the area after the explosion.

According to police, he was later seen in a white vehicle and was not seen again for several days.

Police said on March 23, a search warrant was executed at the site of the fire.

Officers said the next day, Popov was found in the Town of Georgina where he was taken to hospital.

Police said on March 25, Popov was charged with arson with disregard for human life, mischief to property over $5,000 and breach of probation.

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.