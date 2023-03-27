House fire kills boy, 11, in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The Chief of Sioux Valley Dakota Nation says the community is in mourning following a house fire that killed an 11-year-old boy over the weekend.

Police have said seven people were inside the home when fire broke around 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

Four adults and two children were able to escape the flames, but RCMP say they were told an 11-year-old boy was still in the home as officers responded.

Police say community members helped fire crews and safety officers put out the fire and pull the child from the home.

The boy was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

A 65-year-old woman who was seriously injured while helping to get the boy out of the home remains in hospital, police say.

No other injuries have been reported.

Chief Jennifer Bone said the community is devastated by the loss.

“Our community is in mourning with this traumatic event,” Bone said in a written statement asking media to give the family privacy.

“Please keep in mind that they are grieving the loss of a young life, and this is a time of mourning.”

The cause of fire has yet to be determined.

Virden RCMP continue to investigate along with the office of the fire commissioner.

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation is located roughly 240 km west of Winnipeg,

— with files from Rosanna Hempel