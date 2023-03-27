Unlicensed Peterborough, Ont. driver arrested for impaired driving: police

See more sharing options

A woman from Peterborough, Ont., is facing impaired driving charges following an incident in the city’s west end early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 1:45 a.m. on March 25, officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the area of Sir Sanford Fleming Drive and Harper Road.

Police say officers attended the area and located the suspect vehicle a short distance away at a residence. Officers approached the driver and noticed “obvious signs” of impairment, police said.

They also determined the driver was not licenced.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested and charged with one count each of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), failure or refusal to comply with a demand and driving a motor vehicle without a licence (Highway Traffic Act).

She was also issued a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 20.