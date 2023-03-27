Menu

Crime

Unlicensed Peterborough, Ont. driver arrested for impaired driving: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 1:19 pm
A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving charges following an incident in the city's west end on March 25, 2023. View image in full screen
A Peterborough woman faces impaired driving charges following an incident in the city's west end on March 25, 2023. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman from Peterborough, Ont., is facing impaired driving charges following an incident in the city’s west end early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 1:45 a.m. on March 25, officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the area of Sir Sanford Fleming Drive and Harper Road.

Police say officers attended the area and located the suspect vehicle a short distance away at a residence. Officers approached the driver and noticed “obvious signs” of impairment, police said.

They also determined the driver was not licenced.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested and charged with one count each of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), failure or refusal to comply with a demand and driving a motor vehicle without a licence (Highway Traffic Act).

She was also issued a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 20.

