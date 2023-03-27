4 emaciated abandoned puppies rescued outside La Salle, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Four emaciated abandoned puppies were rescued outside La Salle, Man., on March 22, according to Manitoba Underdogs Rescue (MUR).

The puppies were found by a Good Samaritan and were extremely malnourished, covered in fleas and nearly frozen.

View image in full screen Photo of the condition of the abandoned puppies. Manitoba Underdogs Rescue

View image in full screen Photo of the condition of the abandoned puppies. Manitoba Underdogs Society

Three of them were transferred to a foster home but one was readmitted to the veterinary hospital due to weakness, lethargy and low body temperature.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Puppies. Manitoba Underdogs Society

View image in full screen Two of the rescued puppies. Manitoba Underdogs Society

The rescue said the puppy has since been discharged to be with her siblings and will be monitored at home but due to the condition they were left in, the puppies are not out of the woods.

“This just keeps happening in Manitoba. In this case, we suspect a ‘backyard breeder’ abandoned these dogs after failing to sell them,” said Jessica Hansen, MUR executive director.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg Animal Services overflowing with dogs looking for new homes

Hansen said this is the second time in as many months that MUR has come across this situation.

“Combine that with the number of people who are abandoning or relinquishing animals that they adopted during the COVID lockdown and cannot support, and the ballooning stray population in Manitoba and we’re at a full crisis situation.”

The rescue is currently over capacity with 100-plus dogs in care and donations trending down.

“We need more funding and a better strategy for dealing with animals in this province. We need help. Foster homes, donations, food. We need help!” said Hansen.