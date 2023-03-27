Menu

U.S. News

Nashville elementary school shooting leaves suspect dead, ‘multiple patients’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 27, 2023 12:35 pm
nashville-police-school-shooting View image in full screen
A police car sits outside Opry Mills mall Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
The suspect in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday is dead, officials said.

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter there are “multiple patients” but their conditions were not immediately clear. The shooting occurred at The Covenant School, where students walked to safety holding hands to a nearby church to reunited with their parents.

Read more: At least 21 dead after shooting at Texas elementary school: officials

The shooter died after being “engaged by” officers, Metro Nashville Police said in a Twitter post. It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.

Trending Now

The fire department said they responded to an “active aggressor” but did not give any specifics. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Story continues below advertisement

The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years and was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001, according to the school’s website.

