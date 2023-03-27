Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigates man’s death on Opaskwayak Cree Nation

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 27, 2023 2:15 pm
File: The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen in this file photo. Darryl Dyck, THE CANADIAN PRESS
Police are hoping to speak with two people who helped a man from  Opaskwayak Cree Nation get medical help in the hours before he died.

Emergency crews and police were called to the report of an unresponsive man at a home in the community around 11 p.m. Saturday.

A 37-year-old man was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police haven’t said how the man was injured but say his death is being investigated as a homicide, pending the results of an autopsy.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide on Pauingassi First Nation

Investigators are looking to speak to two people who stopped to help the man get medical attention around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service is investigating, along with RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-623-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide on Pauingassi First Nation

 

