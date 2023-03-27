Manitoba RCMP investigates man’s death on Opaskwayak Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are hoping to speak with two people who helped a man from Opaskwayak Cree Nation get medical help in the hours before he died.

Emergency crews and police were called to the report of an unresponsive man at a home in the community around 11 p.m. Saturday.

A 37-year-old man was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police haven’t said how the man was injured but say his death is being investigated as a homicide, pending the results of an autopsy.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide on Pauingassi First Nation

Investigators are looking to speak to two people who stopped to help the man get medical attention around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service is investigating, along with RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-623-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.