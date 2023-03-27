Menu

Crime

Trucker guilty of careless driving causing 2020 death of animal rights activist

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2023 11:17 am
Regan Russell protests outside Fearmans Pork in Burlington, Ont., in an undated handout photo .THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Regan Russell family **MANDATORY CREDIT**. View image in full screen
Regan Russell protests outside Fearmans Pork in Burlington, Ont., in an undated handout photo .THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Regan Russell family **MANDATORY CREDIT**.
A truck driver has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing the death of a 65-year-old animal rights activist.

Andrew Blake appeared by video today before an Ontario court and pleaded guilty to the provincial offence.

Regan Russell was demonstrating outside a pig slaughterhouse west of Toronto on June 19, 2020 when she was run over by a semi-trailer as it pulled into the plant.

Read more: ‘I will always honour her’: Husband files lawsuit in Ontario animal activist’s death

An agreed statement of facts, read by the Crown prosecutor, said Blake should have been aware Russell was standing near the driveway and eventual path of his truck when he turned into the Fearmans Pork plant.

Russell’s elderly parents delivered victim impact statements, their voice breaking as they told the court about the devastating loss of a beloved daughter and caregiver.

Fellow animal rights activists with Toronto Pig Save stood outside the courthouse this morning, holding banners and posters with Russell’s face and name.

CollisionPedestrian StruckCareless DrivingActivistAnimal ActivistRegan Russellactivist deathactivist killedandrew blakeontario activist death
© 2023 The Canadian Press

