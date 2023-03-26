Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers

On March 24, Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosted their first annual Powwow on their Saskatoon campus.
Representatives from the school, the Association of Métis, and FSIN attended the event.
The evening included a hand drumming and dancing competition in the packed gymnasium of the school.
The competition was split up into age categories and different dance styles, such as freestyle, traditional, jingle, grass, chicken, and fancy.
Global News’ Jeffery Meskens was there to capture the day.
