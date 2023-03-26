Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers

By Jeffrey Meskens Global News
Posted March 26, 2023 6:21 pm
Saskatchewan Polytechnic's Saskatoon campus was home to its first powwow on March 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Polytechnic's Saskatoon campus was home to its first powwow on March 24, 2023. Jeffery Meskens / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On March 24, Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosted their first annual Powwow on their Saskatoon campus.

Representatives from the school, the Association of Métis, and FSIN attended the event.

The evening included a hand drumming and dancing competition in the packed gymnasium of the school.

Read more: Unissued diplomas hang at U of S for Ukrainian students who will never graduate

The competition was split up into age categories and different dance styles, such as freestyle, traditional, jingle, grass, chicken, and fancy.

Global News’ Jeffery Meskens was there to capture the day.

114
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
214
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
314
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
414
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
514
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
614
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
Story continues below advertisement
714
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
814
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
914
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
1014
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
1114
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
1214
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
Story continues below advertisement
1314
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
1414
Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers - image View image in gallery mode
Jeffery Meskens / Global News
Saskatoon NewsSaskatchewan PolytechnicPowwowSask PolytechIndigenous storiesSask polytech powwowSaskatchewan powwow
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers