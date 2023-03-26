Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosts first Powwow showcasing Indigenous dancers

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

On March 24, Saskatchewan Polytechnic hosted their first annual Powwow on their Saskatoon campus.

Representatives from the school, the Association of Métis, and FSIN attended the event.

The evening included a hand drumming and dancing competition in the packed gymnasium of the school.

Read more: Unissued diplomas hang at U of S for Ukrainian students who will never graduate

The competition was split up into age categories and different dance styles, such as freestyle, traditional, jingle, grass, chicken, and fancy.

Global News’ Jeffery Meskens was there to capture the day.