Canada

33-year-old woman dies in Lincoln, N.B. crash

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 26, 2023 12:59 pm
Global News at 6 New Brunswick: March 24
'Global News at 6 New Brunswick' from March 24, 2023.
A 33-year-old woman from Rusagonis, N.B., has died after a crash on Nevers Road in Lincoln, according to RCMP.

Oromocto RCMP said they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of her injuries,” RCMP said in a release.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.”

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

