33-year-old woman dies in Lincoln, N.B. crash

A 33-year-old woman from Rusagonis, N.B., has died after a crash on Nevers Road in Lincoln, according to RCMP.

Oromocto RCMP said they were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of her injuries,” RCMP said in a release.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.”

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.