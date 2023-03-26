Menu

Crime

Police seize firearm during stunt driving enforcement in Mississauga, Ont.

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 26, 2023 2:05 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Police have charged a 22-year-old man with firearm-related offences after a traffic stop during stunt driving enforcement.

Peel Regional Police said that, at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, police stopped a vehicle while out enforcing stunt driving rules. The interaction took place near Derry Road and Cattrick Street in Mississauga’s Malton neighbourhood.

Officers determined that the driver was wanted by Toronto police. He was arrested.

Read more: ‘Like a warzone’ — Street racing in Mississauga parking lot wreaking havoc

Police said a search revealed a loaded handgun, a 26-round magazine and drugs.

Kendall Saunders, a 22-year-old from Nova Scotia, faces several charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and speeding.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Click to play video: 'Mississauga councillor describes local issues with stunt driving, car meetups'
Mississauga councillor describes local issues with stunt driving, car meetups
Crimepeel regional policeMississaugaPeel RegionPRPDerry RoadmaltonCattrick StreetMississauga Street Racing
