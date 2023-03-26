Police seize firearm during stunt driving enforcement in Mississauga, Ont.

See more sharing options

Police have charged a 22-year-old man with firearm-related offences after a traffic stop during stunt driving enforcement.

Peel Regional Police said that, at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday morning, police stopped a vehicle while out enforcing stunt driving rules. The interaction took place near Derry Road and Cattrick Street in Mississauga’s Malton neighbourhood.

Officers determined that the driver was wanted by Toronto police. He was arrested.

Police said a search revealed a loaded handgun, a 26-round magazine and drugs.

Kendall Saunders, a 22-year-old from Nova Scotia, faces several charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and speeding.

The charges have not been proven in court.

