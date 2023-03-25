Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Winnipeg Jets sign forward Parker Ford to two-year, entry-level contract

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2023 3:01 pm
The Winnipeg Jets signed forward Parker Ford to a two-year, entry-level contract on Saturday.

The deal, which is set to begin for the 2023-24 season, carries an average annual value of US$925,000 in the NHL.

Ford also signed an amateur tryout contract with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose, who he will join for the remainder of the current season.

The 22-year-old recently concluded his senior season at Providence College, where he led the Friars with 12 goals and 26 points in 37 games.

Ford was named a Hockey East third team all-star for his efforts. He recorded 94 points (41 goals, 53 assists) across 131 career games for Providence.

The Wakefield, R.I., native also played five games for the United States at the world junior hockey championship in 2020.

HockeyWinnipeg SportsManitobaSportswinnipegWinnipeg JetsJets
© 2023 The Canadian Press

