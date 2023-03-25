Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

N.S. police investigating video of man wearing swastika flag while cycling

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 25, 2023 1:52 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. File / Global News
Police in Bridgewater, N.S. say they’re investigating reports of a man wearing a flag with a swastika symbol while riding a bicycle around the town.

In a release, police said they received “multiple complaints” on Friday afternoon of the man near Dominion and High streets in Bridgewater.

They also said they were made aware of a video of the man circulating online.

The video was posted Friday evening by a Reddit user to the ‘r/halifax’ subreddit.

Meanwhile in Bridgewater…
by u/Own-Background3394 in halifax

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/halifax/comments/120zex7/meanwhile_in_bridgewater/">Meanwhile in Bridgewater…</a><br /> by <a href="https://www.reddit.com/user/Own-Background3394">u/Own-Background3394</a> in <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/halifax/">halifax</a>

It’s seemingly filmed from inside a vehicle, following the cyclist wearing a bright red flag with a swastika in its centre. It was captioned “Meanwhile in Bridgewater…”

In Saturday’s release, Bridgewater police said they have identified the man in the video, and that an investigation is ongoing.

“We also wish to thank the community for their vigilance, particularly those who contacted police to report the matter,” police said.

