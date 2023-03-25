N.S. police investigating video of man wearing swastika flag while cycling

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Bridgewater, N.S. say they’re investigating reports of a man wearing a flag with a swastika symbol while riding a bicycle around the town.

In a release, police said they received “multiple complaints” on Friday afternoon of the man near Dominion and High streets in Bridgewater.

They also said they were made aware of a video of the man circulating online.

The video was posted Friday evening by a Reddit user to the ‘r/halifax’ subreddit.