Crews extinguish 2-alarm fire at Toronto home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 25, 2023 10:32 am
Fire crews extinguished a two-alarm blaze at a Toronto home Saturday morning.

Toronto Fire Capt. Dan Vieira said emergency crews were called just before 7 a.m. to 11 Rowntree Ave., which is in the area of Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

Vieira said there was a heavy fire and smoke in the rear of the home.

The blaze also extended to a neighbouring house, Vieira added.

The fire has since been knocked down though crews remained at the scene to monitor the situation.

A total of four people were evacuated and displaced between the two homes involved.

Vieira said there were no injuries in the incident. The people evacuated were assessed but not transported to hospital.

There is no word on what may have caused the fire.

