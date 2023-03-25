Crews extinguish 2-alarm fire at Toronto home

Fire crews extinguished a two-alarm blaze at a Toronto home Saturday morning.
Toronto Fire Capt. Dan Vieira said emergency crews were called just before 7 a.m. to 11 Rowntree Ave., which is in the area of Old Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West.
Vieira said there was a heavy fire and smoke in the rear of the home.
The blaze also extended to a neighbouring house, Vieira added.
Read more: Alleged impaired driver goes wrong way on Ontario highway, nearly causes multiple crashes: OPP
The fire has since been knocked down though crews remained at the scene to monitor the situation.
A total of four people were evacuated and displaced between the two homes involved.
Vieira said there were no injuries in the incident. The people evacuated were assessed but not transported to hospital.
There is no word on what may have caused the fire.
- Biden’s chocolate gift an ‘unbelievable’ moment for its Syrian-Canadian creator
- Bird flu’s momentum in Canada worries experts: ‘Potential to become a pandemic’
- A major Canada-U.S. border rule change is now in effect
- ‘One of the most dangerous jobs’: Former education worker on violence in N.S. schools
Comments