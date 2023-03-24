New Durham Regional Police Chief Peter Moreira sworn in

It was an event full of fanfare, starting with the new Durham Region’s new chief of police being bagpiped into a full house of his new peers, dignitaries and police officers from across the Greater Toronto Area.

Nearly 300 people people came to witness the swearing in of the ninth police chief for Durham Regional Police, Peter Moreira.

“It’s a little surreal,” said Moreira. “It’s a great honour to lead such a dedicated great bunch of men and women who go out there, each and every day.”

After swearing in over the bible with the justice of peace and accepting the sword in the tradition of passing it down, the change of command was complete. Moreira comes to the force from the Toronto Police Service, and has worn the badge for more than 30 years.

“My goal here is to build upon the hard work Chief Rollauer and his team have done,” said Moreira.

“To bring the service forward and I’m hoping to continue that and bring a fresh perspective.”

In the address to his new peers, Moreira promised to build trust with the community, work on partnerships and continue growing the organization.

“My first priority will be to focus on one simple crucial word — trust,” he said.

“Our community must be confident in our police service. Confident that we will be there to protect them in a crisis and confident that we will be professional, equitable and passionate.”

That’s one of the many highlights that attracted the board to Moreira. Chair of Durham Police Services Board Shaun Collier says their goal was to bring someone in that would help them transform the police service.

“We wanted somebody that was a bit of a change agent,” Collier said.

“Someone to come in, identify, make changes, bring Durham Regional Police to the next level. We’re so impressed with Chief Moreira and we’re happy to have him aboard.”

The current chief of Toronto police, Myron Demkiw, who was also in attendance says it’s a loss for them. But he believes Moreira will bring something unique to Durham.

“Peter was a very strong relationship builder in the communities of Toronto. And he worked very hard to make sure the perspectives of communities informed policing in the city,” said Demkiw.

“He served Toronto in an exemplary fashion and had the respect to his members and very importantly he had the respect from the communities that he served.”

Outgoing chief Todd Rollauer was emotional in his speech to his peers. The 30-plus-year veteran took on the interim role when former Chief Paul Martin retired in 2020. Rollauer says it was the feather in his cap after a long, rewarding career.

“I am so grateful to have achieved my childhood dream and honoured to have worn the crest for Durham Regional Police for over 35 years,” he said.

“It has been a privilege for the last two years to sit in the office as chief of police and watch over the work of all of the incredible men work the men and women do every day.”

Chief Moreira says his first order of business will be to get used to the new reins and begin forging partnerships throughout the community as he takes on the top job.