Canada

Unresponsive man rescued from icy Bow River

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 7:59 pm
The Bow River flows through downtown Calgary on March 24, 2023. View image in full screen
The Bow River flows through downtown Calgary on March 24, 2023. Global News
A man believed to be in his mid-20s is in hospital in life-threatening condition after being spotted lying on the frozen Bow River in Calgary.

At around 7:40 a.m., a passerby called Alberta Health Services EMS after spotting the man lying on the ice near the Louise Bridge, which connects 10 Street Northwest in Kensington to downtown. EMS said the man appeared to be unresponsive.

Trending Now

EMS responded and transported the man to the Foothills Hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Emergency responders said the man appeared to be suffering from some kind of medical distress and had no visible signs of injury.

