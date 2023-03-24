Search for Victoria’s Michael Dunahee continues 32 years after disappearance

Send this page to someone via email

The search for Victoria’s missing Michael Dunahee has never stopped, even after 32 years, police say.

On March 24, 1991, the four-year-old boy vanished from the Blanshard School playground, just a short distance from his family.

The area was busy as many families and spectators were, at the time, watching a football game.

Michael was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the area of the school playground. The four-year-old was playing just metres away from his parents, who lost sight of him for a matter of seconds.

A search was quickly conducted for Michael, and grew to include hundreds of volunteers and officials canvassing the area in the days and weeks to follow.

Story continues below advertisement

Though still missing, his family and authorities believe he is still alive.

“This remains an ongoing missing person investigation,” VicPD Chief Del Manak said on the 32nd anniversary of his disappearance.

“Michael’s family needs to know where he is today. Every tip we receive and the support that we are receiving from our community is one step closer and keeps the hope alive.”

Two years ago, police released an age-enhanced sketch of what Dunahee may look like at 34 years old and created an online portal for news tips.

“We have always kept our hope alive,” Michael’s mom Crystal Dunahee said in 2021.

“It is our hope that this sketch, which shows what Michael may look like today, as a grown man, will help bring us the answers we need.”

The Dunahee family has turned their tragedy into a grassroots effort to educate and help protect other families.

Their annual Michael Dunahee Keep The Hope Alive run is a fixture in the Victoria community. All funds raised in their event go to the organization Child Find BC.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who might have information about Michael Dunahee’s disappearance is asked to visit vicpd.ca/michaeldunaheetips or contact VicPD’s dedicated Michael Dunahee Tip Line at 250-995-7444.