Milky Way opening marks ‘beginning’ of spring in Regina

Spring is often marked by the melting of snow, fresh flowers and rain, but in Regina, nothing screams spring more than the opening of the iconic Milky Way ice cream shop for a new season.

Milky Way first launched in 1965 and has been a staple in Regina for the last 67 years. It continues to be a massive hit with the locals. Residents were lined up outside the shop at 910 Victoria Ave. ahead of its 11 a.m. opening on Friday.

And while Milky Way offers a plethora of flavours, there are few as popular as pistachio, which was officially the first Flavour of the Day for the 2023 season.

Milky Way usually opens in early March and closes in mid-October.

