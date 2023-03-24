Menu

Canada

Milky Way opening marks ‘beginning’ of spring in Regina

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 3:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina’s Milky Way Ice Cream shop opens Friday, marking unofficial start of spring'
Regina’s Milky Way Ice Cream shop opens Friday, marking unofficial start of spring
Global Regina checked in with Milky Way Ice Cream patrons as they got the first serving of the season. Milky Way Ice Cream patrons said that the weather may not be spring-like but agreed that if Milky Way is open - it's springtime. Employee and mother of Milky Way Ice Cream owners Anne Boldt say despite the snow hanging around "it's time to give the people what they want."
Spring is often marked by the melting of snow, fresh flowers and rain, but in Regina, nothing screams spring more than the opening of the iconic  Milky Way ice cream shop for a new season.

Milky Way first launched in 1965 and has been a staple in Regina for the last 67 years. It continues to be a massive hit with the locals. Residents were lined up outside the shop at 910 Victoria Ave. ahead of its 11 a.m. opening on Friday.

And while Milky Way offers a plethora of flavours, there are few as popular as pistachio, which was officially the first Flavour of the Day for the 2023 season.

Milky Way usually opens in early March and closes in mid-October.

