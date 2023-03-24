Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Here’s a look at which Ontario public sector workers made the most money last year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2023 2:58 pm
Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. View image in full screen
Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s so-called sunshine list is out and the three top paid public employees in the province are all at Ontario Power Generation.

The disclosure of public sector workers who were paid more than $100,000 in 2022 had nearly 267,000 names and Kenneth Hartwick, CEO of the electricity Crown corporation, is again in the top spot with a salary of a little more than $1.7 million.

Two other executives at the organization made nearly $1.7 million and nearly $1 million.

Read more: Ontario Power Generation buying GM Canada’s former head office building

Phil Verster, the CEO of Metrolinx, Kevin Smith, the president and CEO of University Health Network, Mark Fuller, the president and CEO of the Ontario Public Service Pension Board, and Matt Anderson, CEO of Ontario Health, all made more than $800,000.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Treasury Board President Prabmeet Sarkaria says in a statement that the largest year-over-year increase was in hospitals and boards of public health, primarily driven by an increase in the number of nurses on the list.

Sarkaria also uses his statement to highlight the salaries of teachers, saying the number of teachers earning $100,000 is at historic highs of 65,510.

More on Canada
Ontario Power GenerationOPGsunshine listKenneth Hartwickontario power generation sunshine listOPG sunshine listsunshine list opg
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers