Here’s a look at which Ontario public sector workers made the most money last year

Ontario’s so-called sunshine list is out and the three top paid public employees in the province are all at Ontario Power Generation.

The disclosure of public sector workers who were paid more than $100,000 in 2022 had nearly 267,000 names and Kenneth Hartwick, CEO of the electricity Crown corporation, is again in the top spot with a salary of a little more than $1.7 million.

Two other executives at the organization made nearly $1.7 million and nearly $1 million.

Phil Verster, the CEO of Metrolinx, Kevin Smith, the president and CEO of University Health Network, Mark Fuller, the president and CEO of the Ontario Public Service Pension Board, and Matt Anderson, CEO of Ontario Health, all made more than $800,000.

Treasury Board President Prabmeet Sarkaria says in a statement that the largest year-over-year increase was in hospitals and boards of public health, primarily driven by an increase in the number of nurses on the list.

Sarkaria also uses his statement to highlight the salaries of teachers, saying the number of teachers earning $100,000 is at historic highs of 65,510.