Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Metrolinx announces new GO bus route, expanded weekend service on Kitchener line

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 2:49 pm
A GO Transit train sits parked at the Niagara Falls Train Station in Niagara Falls, Ont., on August 26, 2022. The union representing 2,200 GO Transit bus operators, station attendants and other employees says its members will go on strike Monday. The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says the planned strike comes after members voted 81 per cent against a contract offer from employer Metrolinx The union has said negotiations between the two sides began in April and members have been working without a contract since June 1. "Our members have made it utterly clear. We will not accept a deal unless it addresses our primary concern, which is contracting out," Local President Rob Cormier said in a written statement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton. View image in full screen
A GO Transit train sits parked at the Niagara Falls Train Station in Niagara Falls, Ont., on August 26, 2022. The union representing 2,200 GO Transit bus operators, station attendants and other employees says its members will go on strike Monday. The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says the planned strike comes after members voted 81 per cent against a contract offer from employer Metrolinx The union has said negotiations between the two sides began in April and members have been working without a contract since June 1. "Our members have made it utterly clear. We will not accept a deal unless it addresses our primary concern, which is contracting out," Local President Rob Cormier said in a written statement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton. tlw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There will be more ways to get to Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Hamilton without having to take the car.

Metrolinx announced that starting April 10, there will be a new weekday GO bus service between Hamilton and Waterloo.

It says buses will be running every hour with stops in Kitchener, Guelph, Aberfoyle, and Aldershot (Burlington).

Buses will also stop at the four universities along the route (University of Waterloo, Wilfred Laurier University, University of Guelph, and McMaster University).

The first trip will leave the University of Waterloo at 5 a.m. and Hamilton GO Centre at 5:55 a.m. The last trips leave U of W at 8 p.m. and Hamilton at 9 p.m.

Those who like to take the train or bus on the Kitchener line will also be seeing service improvements.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Proposed GO Transit line would connect Cambridge to Guelph

Starting April 8, GO trains will be operating Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays between Toronto’s Union Station and Mount Pleasant GO Station (Brampton) with buses connecting passengers at Mount Pleasant for Acton and Guelph, and at Bramalea for Kitchener and Waterloo.

Trending Now

The service will be running hourly with the first trip leaving Mount Pleasant at 7:49 a.m. and from Union Station at 8:51 a.m. The last trips will be at 10:49 p.m. from Mount Pleasant and 11:51 p.m. from Union.

Metrolinx also says there will be one additional weekday express GO train trip leaving Kitchener GO Station at 8:08 a.m. and arriving at Union Station at 9:43 a.m. starting April 10.

For more information on the service changes, go to the GO Transit website.

 

More on Canada
TorontoHamiltonGuelphKitchener newsHamilton newsGuelph NewsWaterlooKitchenerMetrolinxGO trainGO bus
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers