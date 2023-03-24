Metrolinx announces new GO bus route, expanded weekend service on Kitchener line

Send this page to someone via email

There will be more ways to get to Toronto, Waterloo Region, and Hamilton without having to take the car.

Metrolinx announced that starting April 10, there will be a new weekday GO bus service between Hamilton and Waterloo.

It says buses will be running every hour with stops in Kitchener, Guelph, Aberfoyle, and Aldershot (Burlington).

Buses will also stop at the four universities along the route (University of Waterloo, Wilfred Laurier University, University of Guelph, and McMaster University).

The first trip will leave the University of Waterloo at 5 a.m. and Hamilton GO Centre at 5:55 a.m. The last trips leave U of W at 8 p.m. and Hamilton at 9 p.m.

Those who like to take the train or bus on the Kitchener line will also be seeing service improvements.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Proposed GO Transit line would connect Cambridge to Guelph

Starting April 8, GO trains will be operating Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays between Toronto’s Union Station and Mount Pleasant GO Station (Brampton) with buses connecting passengers at Mount Pleasant for Acton and Guelph, and at Bramalea for Kitchener and Waterloo.

The service will be running hourly with the first trip leaving Mount Pleasant at 7:49 a.m. and from Union Station at 8:51 a.m. The last trips will be at 10:49 p.m. from Mount Pleasant and 11:51 p.m. from Union.

Metrolinx also says there will be one additional weekday express GO train trip leaving Kitchener GO Station at 8:08 a.m. and arriving at Union Station at 9:43 a.m. starting April 10.

For more information on the service changes, go to the GO Transit website.