Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prolific offender charged after 20 vehicle break-ins investigated by Saanich, B.C. police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 3:51 pm
Saanich theif View image in full screen
Items that have been recovered after a search warrant was carried out at a suspect's home in Saanich, B.C. Saanich police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Saanich, B.C., man has been arrested and charged in connection to a number of break-ins as a result of a two-month investigation conducted by the local police.

In January 2023, Saanich police investigators were notified that a series of thefts from vehicles were happening in the municipality and the Greater Victoria area.

Police said, in total, more than 20 vehicles were broken into within a two-month period.

Read more: B.C. police seize $100K of vaping products, bust group allegedly selling at schools

“On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, detectives conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 1500 block of North Dairy Road,” Saanich police said in a release.

“Assistance from the Greater Victoria Emergency Team was required as there was information to believe there were hazards at this home.”

Story continues below advertisement

After the home was searched, police found more than 100 pieces of personal documents such as bank cards, driver’s licences, passports, work ID cards, as well as laptops and other items.

“The suspect was well-known to police for similar offences over the years,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

“This a good reminder for everyone to try their best to remove important personal and valuable items from their vehicle when left unattended.

“Most of these thefts occurred in public parks when the occupants left their valuables hidden in their vehicles before they set off for a walk or hike.”

Read more: Impaired Saanich, B.C. driver caught driving imitation police car with child in rear seat

Some of the bank cards were used to make purchases around Greater Victoria, police said.

“The suspect, a 45-year-old Saanich resident, was arrested and charged with breach of release order and one count of possession of property obtained by crime,” Saanich police said.

Charges of possession of stolen property, fraud and identity theft are being investigated.

Click to play video: 'Saanich business raided, accused of selling vaping products at schools'
Saanich business raided, accused of selling vaping products at schools
Advertisement
Related News
VictoriaVancouver IslandSaanichSaanich policeprolific offenderGreater VictoriaSaanich BCSaanich man arrestedSaanich theftsVancouver Island thefts
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers