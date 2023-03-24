Prolific offender charged after 20 vehicle break-ins investigated by Saanich, B.C. police

Send this page to someone via email

A Saanich, B.C., man has been arrested and charged in connection to a number of break-ins as a result of a two-month investigation conducted by the local police.

In January 2023, Saanich police investigators were notified that a series of thefts from vehicles were happening in the municipality and the Greater Victoria area.

Police said, in total, more than 20 vehicles were broken into within a two-month period.

“On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, detectives conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 1500 block of North Dairy Road,” Saanich police said in a release.

“Assistance from the Greater Victoria Emergency Team was required as there was information to believe there were hazards at this home.”

After the home was searched, police found more than 100 pieces of personal documents such as bank cards, driver’s licences, passports, work ID cards, as well as laptops and other items.

“The suspect was well-known to police for similar offences over the years,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

“This a good reminder for everyone to try their best to remove important personal and valuable items from their vehicle when left unattended.

“Most of these thefts occurred in public parks when the occupants left their valuables hidden in their vehicles before they set off for a walk or hike.”

Some of the bank cards were used to make purchases around Greater Victoria, police said.

“The suspect, a 45-year-old Saanich resident, was arrested and charged with breach of release order and one count of possession of property obtained by crime,” Saanich police said.

Charges of possession of stolen property, fraud and identity theft are being investigated.