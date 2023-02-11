Menu

Comments

Crime

Impaired Saanich, B.C. driver caught driving imitation police car with child in rear seat

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 11, 2023 1:46 pm
A suspect's car has been impounded by police in Saanich, B.C. View image in full screen
A suspect's car has been impounded by police in Saanich, B.C. Saanich police

A driver was arrested in Saanich, B.C., on Vancouver Island Wednesday after he was seen driving erratically and at high speeds on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Once the suspect vehicle was pulled over at a gas station on Burnside Road West, officers discovered the vehicle had been outfitted with flashing lights to resemble a police vehicle.

Even more concerning for police, the man was found to be impaired, in possession of drugs and an imitation firearm, all while driving with a young child in a rear seat.

“While the driver did not identify himself as a police officer to any member of the public that police were aware of that evening, he used his vehicle in a manner that was likely to cause the public to believe that he was a police officer,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

“What was most shocking was that he was in the care of a young child while he drove while impaired and in such a careless and dangerous manner.”

Saanich police found drugs and an imitation firearm inside the suspect’s vehicle. View image in full screen
Saanich police found drugs and an imitation firearm inside the suspect’s vehicle. Saanich police

The driver was arrested for personating a peace officer, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and breach of a current firearms prohibition.

According to police, the suspect was served an immediate 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle has been impounded for 30 days.

The child was safely turned over to a family member and the B.C. Ministry of Children was notified, police said.

Charges have not been recommended at this time as the investigation remains ongoing, according to Saanich police.

