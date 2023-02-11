Impaired Saanich, B.C. driver caught driving imitation police car with child in rear seat

Send this page to someone via email

A driver was arrested in Saanich, B.C., on Vancouver Island Wednesday after he was seen driving erratically and at high speeds on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Once the suspect vehicle was pulled over at a gas station on Burnside Road West, officers discovered the vehicle had been outfitted with flashing lights to resemble a police vehicle.

Even more concerning for police, the man was found to be impaired, in possession of drugs and an imitation firearm, all while driving with a young child in a rear seat.

“While the driver did not identify himself as a police officer to any member of the public that police were aware of that evening, he used his vehicle in a manner that was likely to cause the public to believe that he was a police officer,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

“What was most shocking was that he was in the care of a young child while he drove while impaired and in such a careless and dangerous manner.”

View image in full screen Saanich police found drugs and an imitation firearm inside the suspect’s vehicle. Saanich police

The driver was arrested for personating a peace officer, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and breach of a current firearms prohibition.

According to police, the suspect was served an immediate 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle has been impounded for 30 days.

The child was safely turned over to a family member and the B.C. Ministry of Children was notified, police said.

Charges have not been recommended at this time as the investigation remains ongoing, according to Saanich police.