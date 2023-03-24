Menu

Canada

Summer patio season coming to Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 2:25 pm
Craig Marshall was the only customer on the patio at Saffron's Restaurant in Winnipeg on Monday, May 4, 2020. This year's summer patio season officially kicks off April 1. View image in full screen
Craig Marshall was the only customer on the patio at Saffron's Restaurant in Winnipeg on Monday, May 4, 2020. This year's summer patio season officially kicks off April 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Geraldine Malone
In another sign spring is here, the City of Winnipeg has opened applications for bars and restaurants to set up a patio this summer.

This year’s summer patio season officially kicks off April 1.

Read more: Temporary patios now allowed in Winnipeg — in winter

Eligible businesses can now apply to register for a temporary licence to operate a patio until Oct. 31.

The city began its “temporary patio program” in May 2020 as a way of giving bars and restaurants the chance to quickly establish temporary outdoor spaces that complied with COVID-19 public health orders in place at the time.

Registration opens for Winnipeg restaurants, taprooms interested in winter patios

The city continued to offer the program, opening registration biannually for both winter and summer patio operation.

In a release Friday, the city says it is looking at the possibility of making the seasonal temporary patio registration a long-term program, but removing the requirement for council to extend it.

“The temporary program has demonstrated we can simplify the process for adding patios while continuing to ensure they operate safely,” Mayor Scott Gillingham said in a written statement.

Read more: ‘Sales will be down for sure’ — Winnipeg bars brace for end of patio season

“I believe we should look at making that a permanent offering because it’s a win-win for local business and for Winnipeggers who want to enjoy our amazing summers.”

According to city data, 76 businesses registered for the temporary patio program in 2022.

Businesses looking to register for a summer patio can find details on the process on the city’s website.

Temporary patio registration returns

 

