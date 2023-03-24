Health Canada seizes unauthorized bodybuilding products from Lethbridge supplement store

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has recalled several bodybuilding products from a supplement store in Lethbridge, Alta., and is warning users about the potential side effects of using unapproved drugs.

In a bulletin released Wednesday, the agency said Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins was selling products containing ingredients that aren’t approved by Health Canada which can be dangerous.

Several of the products contained yohimbine, which can be used in bodybuilding or as a sexual enhancement.

Health Canada said yohimbine, also known as rauvolfia, can result in serious adverse reactions for those with high blood pressure or heart, kidney or liver disease.

Side effects from yohimbine can include nausea, anxiety, dizziness, tremors, increased blood pressure or heart rate and sleep disorders.

Another unauthorized drug found was albuterol. It is a prescription drug not currently used in Canada, taken to treat symptoms of asthma and other breathing problems. Overdosing on albuterol is possible and can lead to reduced blood potassium levels and heart arrhythmia.

Some products also contained testolone, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) that mimics the activity of testosterone in the body, according to WebMD.

Health Canada said the long-term effects of testolone and other SARMs on the body are unknown; side effects of SARMs can include heart attack, stroke and liver damage.

The agency said those using the products should stop doing so and report other unauthorized products to Health Canada.

The full list of seized products can be found on the Health Canada website.

Global News reached out to Lethbridge Supplements and Vitamins for comment and hadn’t heard back at time of publication.