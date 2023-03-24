Menu

Crime

Online threat prompts hold-and-secure at all schools in Beaumont, Alta.

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 24, 2023 11:56 am
File: RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File: RCMP cruiser. Global News
Schools in Beamount, Alta., were on hold-and-secure Friday morning following online threats, according to RCMP.

The police force said officers were investigating threats at Ecole Secondaire Beaumont Composite School (ESBCHS), the school they were directed at, to determine if they were legitimate.

Read more: Lockdown at school in Smoky Lake, Alta., ends: ‘No threat to the public’

Calvin Monty, superintendent of the Black Gold School Division, said in an email to parents that as of 9 a.m. all exterior doors at ESBCHS were locked and no one was permitted to leave or enter the building.

Trending Now

Monty asked parents not to phone the school so as to keep the phone lines open.

More to come…

