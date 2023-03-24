Online threat prompts hold-and-secure at all schools in Beaumont, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Schools in Beamount, Alta., were on hold-and-secure Friday morning following online threats, according to RCMP.

The police force said officers were investigating threats at Ecole Secondaire Beaumont Composite School (ESBCHS), the school they were directed at, to determine if they were legitimate.

Calvin Monty, superintendent of the Black Gold School Division, said in an email to parents that as of 9 a.m. all exterior doors at ESBCHS were locked and no one was permitted to leave or enter the building.

Monty asked parents not to phone the school so as to keep the phone lines open.

