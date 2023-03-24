Menu

Canada

Cineplex says service it uses was victim of cyberattack, no customer data accessed

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted March 24, 2023 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Increasing concern about cyberattacks in Canada'
Increasing concern about cyberattacks in Canada
WATCH ABOVE: Increasing concern about cyberattacks in Canada – Apr 2, 2022
Cineplex has confirmed that a service it uses was the victim of a cyberattack, but said that customer data was not accessed or compromised.

In a statement to Global News on Thursday, the company said it was recently made aware that a third-party supplier, FORTRA GoAnywhere MFT (Managed File Transfer), which Cineplex used for data transfer services, was the victim of a zero-day cyberattack, meaning an attack that takes advantage of a vulnerability that hasn’t been addressed yet.

“We immediately informed all Cineplex employees who may have been affected and took steps to protect and support them,” the company said in the statement.

“Cineplex operations were not impacted nor was any customer data accessed or compromised.”

Over the past few weeks, a number of global firms and government institutions have reported cybersecurity incidents linked to GoAnywhere, a vendor providing data transfer services and owned by Minnesota-based Fortra.

— with a file from Reuters

