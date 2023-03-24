TTC tokens can no longer be purchased after Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Friday marks the last day TTC tokens can be purchased as more riders use PRESTO to pay their fares.

The TTC said in a statement that Friday is the last day tokens can be bought from any location where fares are sold.

Tokens haven’t been sold directly by the TTC since late 2019, but have still been available at some third-party retailers.

The TTC said previously purchased tokens or tickets will still be accepted.

“With the modernization of the TTC’s fare purchasing system, most customers have already made the switch to PRESTO,” the TTC said.

PRESTO cards account for more than 90 per cent of fares paid on the transit system.

